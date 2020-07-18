Rodney Michael Mostaert

May 27, 1968-July 8, 2020

WALCOTT-Rodney Michael Mostaert, age 52, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. A memorial celebration will be held from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Walcott American Legion.

Rod was born on May 27, 1968, the son of David and Sandi (Minnaert) Mostaert in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Davenport West High School, with the Class of 1987. Rod married Chris Richards on October 27, 1994 at West Lake Park in Davenport.

Rod worked for Kraft-Heinz in Davenport, Iowa for thirty years, retiring in 2019. Rod enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and vegetable gardening. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Most of all, Rod cherished spending time with his family and friends.

Rod will be dearly missed by his wife, Christine Mostaert of Walcott; their son, Joshua Mostaert of Walcott; his mother, Sandi Mostaert of Walcott; and a brother, Eric Mostaert of Walcott.

Rod was preceded in death by his father, Dave; paternal grandparents, Joe and Ruth Mostaert and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Katherine Minneart; and his mother-in-law, Paula Richards.