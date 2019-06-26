Home

POWERED BY

Services
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 736-7100
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger A. Beard


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger A. Beard Obituary

Roger A. Beard

November 12, 1939-June 24, 2019

COLONA-Roger A. Beard, 79, of Colona, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 11:00 – 1:00 prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, with military honors to be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 299. Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 299 (PO Box 6076, Rock Island, IL 61201).

Roger was born on November 12, 1939, in Aledo, IL, the son of Chalmers Wharton and Agnes Irene (Peterson) Beard. He married Diana Lynn Neal on June 10, 1967, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. She preceded him in death on October 25, 2017. He was a US Veteran serving with the Army. Roger retired from the shipping and parts department at John Deere Harvester after 37 years. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He was an old school Bulls fan. He enjoyed golfing and collecting sports trading cards.

Survivors include his children, Jackie (Doug) Barber, Davenport, Alan (Jennifer) Beard, East Moline, Amy (Ken) Bancroft, Colona; grandchildren, Amber Nolin, Crystal Davis, Nicole Davis, Paige Barber, Gavin Barber, Matthew (Elizabeth) Beard; great grandchildren, Brendan and Jalynn; siblings, Pat (Gary) Frenell, New Windsor, Diane Neihaus, Moline, Margo (Greg) Rankin, Rapids City, and Brian (Laurie) Beard, East Moline. Many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now