Roger A. Naylor June 11, 1933-March 28, 2019 LAS VEGAS, NV-Roger A. Naylor, 85 former Bettendorf Middle School band director and originally from Albert Lea, MN passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV after an extended illness. The son of Wayne and Gladys Naylor (Albert Lea), Roger graduated from Albert Lea High School before marrying Dorothy Hunt (Albert Lea) and spending twenty-five years as a music teacher and band director, his final position in Bettendorf Middle School before retiring. Roger originally begin his career in music playing with the Earl Hunt band, before going into Education. He later was divorced and married Jeanne Cady, also of Albert Lea. He is survived by his wife Jeanne and three of his children, Bruce and his wife Julie, and children, Jeff, Becky, and Ashley and their children (North Carolina), Greg and partner Jan, and Greg's two boys Ben and Mark (California), Michael and his wife Léonie and son Brandon (Michigan) and a grandchild by his daughter Nancy, Margeaux. He is preceded in death by his former wife Dorothy, his daughter Nancy, and his brother Arlen. Roger's passions in life included photography, fishing, airplanes and writing. He wrote and published four fictional novels, many of them related to his fascination with airplanes and the experiences of being a child during WWII. Condolences or memories may be sent to [email protected]