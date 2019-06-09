Home

Schultz Funeral Home
611 Fulton Street
Grand Mound, IA 52751
(563) 847-3271
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
Roger D. Galloway


Roger D. Galloway

May 23, 1943-June 2, 2019

GRAND MOUND-Roger Dean Galloway, 76, died June 2, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center-DeWitt.

Roger was born May 23, 1943, in Maquoketa to Harold and Earline (Riggs) Galloway. Roger married Linda Loose April 6, 1964. He owned Galloway Trucking for 17 years and later drove for Waterbed Creations and Leonard Olson Trucking retiring from Clausen Warehousing. Roger also owned Galloway Disposal Service for a number of years.

A member of Grand Mound Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years, a board member of the Grand Mound Ball Club and a founding member of the Grand Mound Fireworks Association, in retirement Roger enjoyed mowing for Wendling Quarries. Most of all he loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are wife, Linda; children, Rita (Wayne, Jr.) Crist, Delmar, Becky (Gary) Berner, Lost Nation, Debbie (Gary Kleppe) Kyarsgaard, Delmar, Denise (Jeff) Schwien, Blue Grass and Sharon (Bill) McAleer, DeWitt; grandchildren, Ashli (Jeff) Veach, Shalyn (Keaton) Mueller, Hunter and Isaac Crist, Courtney (Gene) Ehlers, Luke and Cassidy Berner, Dustin and Wyatt Kyarsgaard, Nick, Zach and Sarah Schwien, Laiken and Ethan McAleer; great-grandchildren, Brayson and Veda Sieverding, Gunner Veach and Brody Ehlers; his siblings, Jerry (Barb) Wirth, Earl (Jo) Galloway, Larry (Pat) Galloway, Barb (Ken) Schroeder, Al Galloway, Jim (Bev) Galloway, Marcia (Ron) Barten and Linda Miller; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob (JoAnn) Loose, Helen Lindsay, Pat Bickel, Janet Galloway and Carol Galloway.

Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Rhea (Merwyn) Hasenmiller, Darlene (Ken) Simmons, Delores, Don, Dwain, Russ (Marilyn) and Geff (Hilma) Galloway and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marie Hillock and Earl Loose.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt with the funeral Monday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 9, 2019
