Roger Donald Dunn

August 24, 1954- July 13, 2020

WHEATLAND-Roger Donald Dunn, 65, of Wheatland, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 13, 2020, at home.

Roger was born August 24, 1954, to Donald and Anna (Warnock) Dunn in Davenport, Iowa. He was a 1972 graduate of Bettendorf High School. Roger married Sarah Van Theemsche on April 28, 1984. He retired from Oscar Mayer in 2013.

Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and was a hobbyist gunsmith and avid gun collector.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sarah; children, Roger D. Dunn Jr. and his wife Sherri, of Lowden, a stepson, Ben Rico of Davenport, and grandsons, Kyle, Caleb, Christopher, and Matthew; brothers Gary and James Dunn, and sisters, Pat, Debbie, and Bobbie; nieces and nephews, and other extended family; and his special feline friend, Sonic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, Robert Tebben, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Dunn.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home in Grand Mound. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus.

