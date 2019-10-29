Home

January 20, 1945-October 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Roger E. Giebelstein, 74, of Davenport passed away peacefully with his family at his side October 27th, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Chuck's Tap, 1731 W. 6th Street, Davenport. Keeping with Roger's wishes, he will be laid to rest at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.

Roger was born on January 20, 1945 in Davenport to Mary (Bertsch) and Anthony "Tony" Giebelstein. He graduated from West High School in 1964 and was united in marriage to Gloria Higgins on April 6th, 1974 at Our Lady of Victory, Davenport. They had two daughters and later divorced but always remained friends. Roger had a very kind soul and always made people laugh. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Westerns and was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt. Above all he cherished his three grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughters Michelle (Warren) Secoy, Davenport and Lora (Sam) Gale, East Moline; grandchildren: Mack, Cora and Violet; Gloria and Tim Sothmann; siblings: Tony, Billie, Jeff, Lorrie, Shirley and Jackie; family matriarch Linda "Sugar" Galloway; many nieces and nephews and special friend, Tom White.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Joan Lueders, LeRoy "Butch" Giebelstein, Karen "Tootie" Carlton and Orville "Sonny" McCarl.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the professional staff at Genesis Hospice, especially Stephanie.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to his grandchildren.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
