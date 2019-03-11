Home

June 6, 1943-February 14, 2019

FORT WAYNE, IN-Roger Edward Staft passed away on February 14th, 2019, at Parkview Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was a gifted jazz pianist, studied at the Julliard School as a child, and played gigs at Chicago jazz clubs into his 60's. He graduated from Adelphi Academy in Brooklyn, New York. At the age of 15 he began undergraduate studies in physics, chemistry, and economics at Hunter College in Brooklyn, New York. He was a news reporter for WQUA Radio in the Quad Cities in the 1970's, and a pilot and flight instructor in Peru, Illinois in the 1990's. He was married to Michelle Staft-Neubauer for 6 years. Survivors include a daughter, Angie Staft, Illinois, 2 grandchildren, Zachary Riley and Cadence Riley, Illinois, sister Alyce Knight and brother-in-law Billy Knight Sr., New York, nephews Billy Knight, Jr. and Chris Knight, Jr., several grandnieces and grandnephews, and a close family friend Dan Imgrund, Indiana. Funeral arrangements are pending at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 11, 2019
