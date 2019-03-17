Roger Keene Loving March 3, 2019 SUN CITY WEST, AZ- Roger Keene Loving, age 96 of Sun City West, Arizona passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Alta Jean, his dear wife of 68 years, Mary and his siblings Elwyn, Fielda, and Philip. Roger is survived by his children Chris, Jim (Marilynn), Ruth Smith (Dennis) and Susan; grandchildren Melanie, Andrew, Mindy and Julia; and five great grandchildren. Roger was a long time Fairfield, Iowa resident graduating from Packwood High School. Roger served in the United States Army during WWII and worked for Parsons College and Aetna Life Insurance Company before retiring to Arizona. Roger was a lover of crosswords (completed in ink!) and a lifelong Cubs fan who lived to see them win the World Series in 2016. He loved music and supported the Bettendorf Iowa High School Band Parent Association, sang with the Sun City West Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church choir and the West Valley Chorale. He served on the Board of the Bettendorf Bank & Trust, was a Rotary member and also had many volunteer interests, most recently Helping Hands of Sun City West and the Dysart High School tutor program. A memorial service celebrating his life is being planned for a later date. Please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com to share memories or express condolences. Memorials can be made in his name to the West Valley Symphony www.westvalleysymphony.org or the West Valley Chorale www.westvalleychoraleaz.org .