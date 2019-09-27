|
Roger L. Ormsby
February 28, 1935-September 25, 2019
DAVENPORT-Roger L. Ormsby, 84, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Private family services will take place, with cremation at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Roger LeRoy Ormsby was born February 28, 1935, in Cedar County, Iowa, the son of Frank and Dorothy (Finck) Ormsby. He married June L. Roggenkamp on October 12, 1956, in Davenport. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked as a service manager for Strieter Ford and Lindquist Ford.
Roger was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Davenport and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Roger, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 63 years, June; four children, Kelly (Ron) Swanson of Davenport, Kari Hempel of Davenport, Dean Ormsby of Davenport, and Douglas (Kelly) Ormsby of Bettendorf; seven grandchildren, Lindsey (Chris) Robb, Kaitlyn Swanson, Bailey, Garrett and Ella Ormsby, and Nick and Nathan Hempel; three great-grandchildren, Laney, Tyler and William Robb; and siblings, Priscilla (Gary) Kraft, and Pat Essex, both of Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bob Ormsby; and his in-laws, with whom he was very close, Harvey and Florence Roggenkamp.
