Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lowden, IA
Roger Ray Deerberg


1950 - 2019
Roger Ray Deerberg Obituary

Roger Ray Deerberg

Febuary 25, 1950-October 3, 2019

LOWDEN-Roger Ray Deerberg, age 69, died Thursday October 3, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. Services will be held on Monday October 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden with Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. A lunch will follow the service at the Lowden Legion. Visitation will be held on Sunday October 6 from 2-5 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. The family wishes those attending to dress in their favorite Hawkeye or Cubs attire. Burial will be in the Lowden Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Arlene (Orville) Wulf of Lowden; sons, Rodney (Jill) of Bennett and Doug of Wheatland; daughter, Kristi (Tony) Regennitter of Lowden; sister, Ronda (Larry) Gottschalk of Lowden; grandkids, Bryce & Brody Deerberg and JamesRay & JoEllen Deerberg; nephew, Lukas (Teresa) Gottschalk; niece, Trisha Gottschalk; and great nephew, Maxtan.

For a full obituary please visit www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 5, 2019
