Roger V. Eisenbacher

December 12, 1931-March 8, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Roger V. Eisenbacher, 87, of Davenport will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2618 Boies Ave., Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Roger died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Trinity, Unity Point Health, Bettendorf.

Roger Valentine Eisenbacher was born December 12, 1931 in Comfrey, Minnesota, the son of George and Florence (Poss) Eisenbacher. He was united in marriage to Margaret Roush on December 20, 1958, Sacred Heart Cathedral, in Davenport. Roger proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and continued to serve for 20 more years in the Active Army Reserves and the Iowa National Guard.

Roger had worked as a mechanic at Oscar Meyer retiring in 1994. He enjoyed collecting antiques, wood working, mechanical work and gardening; but his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to either St. Alphonsus Church or the family.

Survivors include wife Margaret and their children, Michael (Debra) Eisenbacher, David (Lynette) Eisenbacher, all of Davenport Katherine (Jeffrey) Crain, Charleston, West Virginia, Sally Eisenbacher, Davenport, John Eisenbacher, Blue Grass, and Eric (Kimberly) Eisenbacher, Davenport; a brother-in-law, Ed (Roberta) Roush, Davenport; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Rita Bidwell, Sartell, Minnesota; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Lillian, Walter, Kenneth, Donald, Arlene, Marion, Marjorie, Earl, Harold, Helen and Leonard, and Agatha.

