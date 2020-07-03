Rolland H. Wolters

January 18, 1929-July 1, 2020

DAVENPORT-Rolland H. Wolters, 91, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded. Private Inurnment will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Rolland "Rolly" Harold Wolters was born January 18, 1929 in Davenport, Iowa, a son of Louis Harold and Alice Frances (Gentry) Wolters. He married Sarah Evette Lindbom on September 1, 1959 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Davenport. They later joined St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Rolly was a life-long Davenport resident. He served his country in the US Army. After he was discharged, he worked for Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Company (now known as MidAmerican Energy) as a meter reader, working his way up to a Distribution Specialist. Rolly retired in 1991 after 38 years of service.

Rolly took up wood-working as a hobby. Together he and Evette made and gave away a lot of wooden magnets and pins, as well as other small wooden projects. Rolly was always willing to help anyone.

Rolly is survived by his loving wife of over 63 years, Evette; brothers: Larry James "Jay" Wolters, Davenport; Richard Lee "Dick" Walters and his wife Jane, Rock Island and brother-in-law, Lawerence "Larry" Lindbom, Rock Island; 6 wonderful nieces and nephews who loved him dearly: Debra (Wolters) Purdy, Fort Pierce, Florida; Paul Wolters and his wife Sharon , Davenport; Lisa (Walters) Garman and her husband Chris, Davenport; Cynthia Lindbom, Tipton, Iowa; Richard Lindbom and his wife Sue, Pleasant Valley, Iowa; Kristina (Lindbom) Zellmer and her husband Larry, Pleasant Valley, Iowa and many great-grand nieces and nephews, dear friends and neighbors.

Rolly was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Henry Paasch, sister-in-law, Betty Jean Lindbom, brother-in-law, Jerry Lindbom, and parents-in-law, Everett and Isabell Lindbom.