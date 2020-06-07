Ronald A Foley

December 26, 1946-May 24, 2020

ORION-Ronald A Foley from Orion, IL passed away May 24, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Ron was born December 26, 1946 in Savanna, IL to Raymond and Emma (Boylan) Foley.

Services for friends and family will be set at a later date.

Ron graduated from Illinois State University in 1968. In 1968, Ron was drafted into the Army and was stationed at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. After serving in the Army, he attended George Washington University Graduate School and was then employed at Deere and Co. until his retirement from the Seeding Group in 2000.

On July 20, 1968, Ron married Beverly Lindgren at the Orion United Methodist Church and thoroughly enjoyed raising their children and traveling.

Ron kept his positive outlook throughout his battle with melanoma.

Ron and Bev have been members of Orion Methodist Church where he served on several church committees.

He was a voracious reader and was particularly fond of historical books and biographies of famous individuals.

He was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing with numerous friends. He followed Professional Golf and especially enjoyed attending the Masters and PGA tournaments in person. Various friends have reported that he had the slowest backswing in Illinois.

Ron was a self-taught woodworker and made several pieces of furniture including desks and shelves for his grandchildren.

Some of his grandchildren's favorite memories include grandpa taking them to Niabi Zoo, and hitting golf balls in the backyard to see how far they could hit the ball into the back field.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; children and spouses, Lindsey and Mark Pasmore in Grayslake, IL, Timothy Foley in San Diego, CA, and stepson Claude and Gloria Hammond in Brookfield, IL; grandchildren, Kate, Alex and Abby Pasmore and Kimberly, Karen, and Mark Hammond; mother, Emma Foley of Rock Island; sisters and spouses, Carol and CH Givens in Round Rock, TX, Judy and Dan O'Hern in Winter Haven, FL, Roxanne and Dr. Stewart Garneau in Bettendorf, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Ron's honor may be made to the Orion Methodist Church, Chaddock Children's School in Quincy, IL or St Joseph Indian School in South Dakota.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.