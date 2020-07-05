Ronald A Foley

December 26, 1946-May 24, 2020

ORION-Ronald A Foley from Orion, IL passed away May 24, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Private services will be held at the Orion United Methodist Church. A livestream of the memorial service may be found at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, on Ron's obituary page at www.esterdahl.com. A recording of the service will be available on the website for later viewing. Inurnment will be at Western Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Ron's honor may be made to the Orion Methodist Church, Chaddock Children's School in Quincy, IL or St Joseph Indian School in South Dakota.