|
|
Ronald D. Hines
May 31, 1948-November 14, 2019
EAST MOLINE-Ronald D. Hines, 71, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hope Creek, East Moline. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island with military honors. Visitation will be Friday from 1 until 2p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
He was born May 31, 1948, a son of William and Florine Hines. He proudly served in the Army.
Among survivors are his children and grandchildren and brothers.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019