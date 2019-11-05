Home

Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-3314
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St Mathias Church
Ronald D. Sturms


1935 - 2019
Ronald D. Sturms Obituary

Ronald D. Sturms

June 24, 1935-November 2, 2019

MUSCATINE-Ronald D. Sturms, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Premier Estates.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St Mathias Church. Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish, the Community Foundation of Muscatine, and Compassus Hospice. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. There will be a Rosary Prayer service to begin the visitation.

Ronald was born June 24, 1935, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Robert W. and Mildred M. Koll Sturms. He married Marilyn A. Wagner on June 7, 1958 in Mason City, Iowa.

He was a teacher for the Muscatine School District for 37 years, he retired in 1992. Ronald graduated from Muscatine High School in 1953 and later graduated from Iowa Wesleyan College in 1957. He was a member at St. Mathias Church, former Director at Community Bank, former Chairman for Muscatine Power and Water Board, a past president of Hayes School, Zoning Board and Treasurer of the Board of Directors of Bryn Mawr Ocean Tower in Ft Pierce Florida. Ronald was a veteran of the US Army.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Marilyn Sturms of Muscatine; brother-in-law, Dick Wagner and his wife, Nadine, of Mason City; Sister in law, Marjorie Martin and her husband, Jim, of Tucson, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William J. Sturms and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Sturms.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 5, 2019
