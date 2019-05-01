Ronald G. Fersch Jr. February 25, 1980-April 29, 2019 YORK, NE-Ronald "Ronnie" G. Fersch Jr., age 39 of York, NE died Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born February 25, 1980 at Davenport, IA to Ronald Sr. and Cindy L.(Vice) Fersch. Ronnie owned and operated the Cutting Edge Lawn Services in York, also did snow removal and was a volunteer caretaker at the Cashler Cemetery. Ronnie could do almost anything. He loved to help people anyway that he could. His contagious laugh and smile could not be ignored. He loved remote control cars, driving ATV's, making things with wood pallets, but most of all he was a caring man who deeply loved his son, his family and his dog Shelby. He is survived by his son Lukas James Fersch of York, his mother Cindy (John) Volkmer of York, his father Ronald (Cindy) Fersch Sr of Davenport, IA, two sisters: Angela Sue Meyer of York and her children Desiree and Clayton and Jenna (Zach) Gilliam of Hebron, NE and their children Jaelynn, Audrey and Ryker, aunt Valerie (John) Munn of York, uncle Delyn Vice of York, aunt Ruthie (Drew) Anderson of Omaha, aunt Deborah (Dave) Beadle of Ruskin, Florida, uncle Mike Fersch of Davenport, cousins include: Gavin (Michelle) Vice, Mandi (Joe) Julianelle, Jesse (Janelle) Vice, Jocelyn McCall, Dillion Vice, Katie Anderson, Kristy Vice, Kolbi (Nate) Marxen, Miranda Vice, Shaylee Vice, Davianne ViceTodd (Brandy) Beadle, Amy Menke, Ryan Fersch and Sean Fersch, step sister Becky(Kevin) Brown and their children Andrew and Carson, and special friends Hannah and Sheila, along with many other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Noel D. Vice, grandmothers Yvonne M. Vice and Vera Irene Vice, grandfather Harold Fersch (Delores), uncle David Vice and his dog and best friend Shelby Sue. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the Arbor Drive Community Church in York with the Reverend Dave Martelle officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be from 1-8:00 p.m. on Thursday with his family greeting friends that evening from 6-8:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorials may be sent to his family for later designation. Condolences may be directed to www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.