Ronald G. Stoltenberg
October 16, 2019
DAVENPORT-Graveside services for Ronald G. Stoltenberg, 84, of Davenport will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. There will be no visitation. Mr. Stoltenberg died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence in Davenport. Cunnick-Colins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2019