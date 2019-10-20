Home

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Ronald G. Stoltenberg

Ronald G. Stoltenberg Obituary

Ronald G. Stoltenberg

October 16, 2019

DAVENPORT-Graveside services for Ronald G. Stoltenberg, 84, of Davenport will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. There will be no visitation. Mr. Stoltenberg died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence in Davenport. Cunnick-Colins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2019
