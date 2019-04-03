Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Ronald Schnoor
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the Dixon Legion
Ronald H. Schnoor


Ronald H. Schnoor

April 12, 1940-March 30, 2019

PLAINVIEW, IA-Ronald H. Schnoor, 78, of rural Plainview, IA passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Davenport Lutheran Home. A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Dixon Legion from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Davenport Lutheran Care Center or the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 3, 2019
