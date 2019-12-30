|
Ronald J. Ney
September 26, 1932-December 28, 2019
DAVENPORT-Ronald J. Ney, 87, of Davenport, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Crest Health Care at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be Thursday, from 4-6:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.
Ronald John Ney was born September 26, 1932 in Davenport, only son of Charles E. and Wilma (Hiebing) Ney. He was united in marriage to Carol Guffey, daughter of Clayton and Maggie Guffey, on May 4, 1957, in Davenport, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Ron proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1952-1956.
Ron worked as a Shear Operator at the former Alcoa (now Arconic) Foil Mill, retiring after 42 years of service in 1993. He was a member of Holy Family Church. Ron enjoyed many pet animals, playing music on many instruments, working puzzles, and wood-working, but most of all he enjoyed making people laugh. His corny jokes are legendary.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or All Saints School, Davenport.
Those left to honor Ron's memory include his loving wife of over 62 years and their children: Richard (Christine) Ney of, Coralville and Kathleen (Stephen) Osborn, of Johnston, Iowa; three grandchildren; Meghann, Catherine, and Michel Ney; He was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters: Dorothy Etzel, Juanita Bivens, and Barbara Bickford.
