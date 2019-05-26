Ronald Keith "Butch" Tague

April 26, 1942-May 25, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ronald Keith "Butch" Tague, 77, of Davenport, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to services. Memorials may be made to . Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Butch was born April 26, 1942 in LeClaire, the son of Clyde and Bernice (Lively) Tague. On May 25, 1999, he married Karen Cook.

Butch worked as a welder at John Deere for 32 years at the Plow Planter Division. He loved the outdoors, old cars, snowmobiling, and boating. Butch used his welding skills and built a three wheeled trike.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 20 years, Karen; children, Debbie Jewel of Camanche, Ronald Kindelsperger of DeWitt, Dallas (Tara) Tague of Davenport, Kathren Cook of Buffalo, Amy (Kevin) Walk of Momence, Illinois, Keith Cook of Davenport, Jeff Cook of Donahue, and Mindy (Brian) Web of Davenport; 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Catterton of Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Jeffrey and Lonnie Tague; siblings, Bill, Clyde Jr. "Red", Russell, Orland, James, Wilima, and Robert Tague, and Shirley Ellisworth.

