Ronald Olsen
1935 - 2020
Ronald R. Olsen

April 20, 1935 - August 3, 2020

DAVENPORT - Ronald R. Olsen, 85, of Davenport, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be 1p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 11 until 1p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or King's Harvest Pet Rescue – No Kill Shelter.

Ronald Robert Olsen was born on April 20, 1935 in Davenport, a son of Robert D. and Catherine (Walters) Olsen. He graduated from St. Ambrose and served our country in the Army from 1958 until 1960. Ron retired as a machinist from Farmall/Navastar in 1997 after 35 years of service.

Ron found love in 1969 when he met Rosemary Hoogerwerf and they remained constant companions until her passing in June of 2016. They were charter members of the Half Past Club and Ye Birthday Club as well as members of the Catfish Jazz Society.

Ron was a generous and giving soul and very artistic. He had a passion for photography, animation, drawing, and painting. Ron took that passion and turned those hobbies into a production company called Motion Picture Arts where he did commercials and advertising for television programming.

Ron is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Gail Olsen, Davenport; nieces and nephews: Donna Olsen, Michael (Ronda) Olsen, Eric Olsen, and Laura Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and companion, Rosemary. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
AUG
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Uncle Ron God speed to the better place. Love you. Forever in my heart.
Donna
Donna Olsen
Family
