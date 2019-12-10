|
Ronald R. "Goldie" Kroeger
February 15, 1948-November 29, 2019
MAQUOKETA-Ronald R. "Goldie" Kroeger, 71, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Crestridge Nursing Home in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A memorial service celebrating Ronald's life will be held at 11 A.M., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. There is no public visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Ronald Reldo Kroeger was born on February 15, 1948 in Davenport, Iowa, to Reldo Henry and Lois Wilhelmina (Hintze) Kroeger. He attended North Scott High School. He had worked at J.I. Case and for the M.S.I. Road Construction Crew. He had lived in Maquoketa for the past 25 years.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Clint (and wife Anna) Ross and Joshua Kroeger; sisters, Pat (and husband Bill) Oster and Debra (and husband Ray Kraklio) Dirksen; and a brother, Dennis (and wife Deb) Kroeger. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Shirley Kroeger.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Hospice of Jackson County.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 10, 2019