1/2
Ronald Valerio "Junior Jones" Clemente
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Valerio (Junior Jones) Clemente

August 15, 1938-September 5, 2020

MOLINE-Ronald Valerio (Junior Jones) Clemente, 82, of Moline, passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his residence.

No services will be held at this time.

Ronald was born on August 15, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Valerio Y. and Hildagarde W. (Jones) Clemente. He married Sally Nellans in Chicago, June 1960. Ron later married Beverly Gossen in Las Vegas, NV, in 1975. Ron served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959. He worked at the Rock Island Arsenal from 1962-1990. Ron was a Jumers Casino Blackjack Dealer from 1992-1995. He also was a limousine driver from 1997-2001. In his younger years he enjoyed playing table tennis, softball, and bowling. Throughout his adult life he loved riding his motorcycles and playing video poker.

Survivors include his wife; Beverly Clemente, siblings; Patricia Frick, Michael (Lyl) Clemente, Anita (Herb) Runowiecki, Denise (Jeff) McClard, daughters; Stormy (Patrick) Shealy, Carmen Clemente, Julie Clemente, stepchildren; Steve (Lori Boutott) Burgess, Terri (Griffith) Burgess-Ferrell, Chris Burgess, and 18 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Valerio Y. Clemente and Hildagarde W. Jones, son; Ronald Valerio Clemente JR. and son-in-law John Frick.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved