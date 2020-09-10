Ronald Valerio (Junior Jones) Clemente

August 15, 1938-September 5, 2020

MOLINE-Ronald Valerio (Junior Jones) Clemente, 82, of Moline, passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his residence.

No services will be held at this time.

Ronald was born on August 15, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Valerio Y. and Hildagarde W. (Jones) Clemente. He married Sally Nellans in Chicago, June 1960. Ron later married Beverly Gossen in Las Vegas, NV, in 1975. Ron served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959. He worked at the Rock Island Arsenal from 1962-1990. Ron was a Jumers Casino Blackjack Dealer from 1992-1995. He also was a limousine driver from 1997-2001. In his younger years he enjoyed playing table tennis, softball, and bowling. Throughout his adult life he loved riding his motorcycles and playing video poker.

Survivors include his wife; Beverly Clemente, siblings; Patricia Frick, Michael (Lyl) Clemente, Anita (Herb) Runowiecki, Denise (Jeff) McClard, daughters; Stormy (Patrick) Shealy, Carmen Clemente, Julie Clemente, stepchildren; Steve (Lori Boutott) Burgess, Terri (Griffith) Burgess-Ferrell, Chris Burgess, and 18 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Valerio Y. Clemente and Hildagarde W. Jones, son; Ronald Valerio Clemente JR. and son-in-law John Frick.

