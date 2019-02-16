Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quad-Cities Cremation Center
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL 61282
(309) 752-8336
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Burmeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Burmeister Sr.


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald W. Burmeister Sr. Obituary

Ronald W. Burmeister Sr.

September 11, 1963-February 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ronald W. Burmeister, Sr., 55, of Davenport, Iowa died February 10, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport.

There are no services. Ron was born September 11, 1963 the son of Wilbert and Gale Lobdell Burmeister. He worked at Oscar Mayer.

Survivors include his mother: Gale Cole, 3 children: Tiffany and R.J. Burmeister and Lenea Flores, several grandchildren and brothers: Rick, Russell and Randy.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Brenda Burmeister.

Online condolences may be left at www.illowacremation.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries