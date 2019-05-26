Ronda Jo Atkinson

August 9, 1974-May 22, 2019

MAQUOKETA, IA-Ronda Jo Atkinson, 44, of Maquoketa, IA passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. A private family burial will be held. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ronda was born on August 9, 1974 to Russell Atkinson and Rhonda Schnoor (Sumpter) in Davenport, IA.

Ronda was hard-headed and feisty but loving and was always willing to help others. She would give someone the last of what she had if they needed it. She cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and family. She loved going to her grandson Jayden's baseball games. Ronda was an outgoing woman who enjoyed being outdoors, swimming, playing softball, camping, motorcycle rides, thunder storms, music and dancing. She especially loved when the Chicago Bears and Cubs would win.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, C.J. Moeller, Tianna Crane (Derick Johns) and Tori Crane; grandchildren: Aaliyah, Jayden, Jayce, Jastyn, Jaxson, Ayna' Ieycia and a grandson on the way; parents, Russell Atkinson and Rhonda Schnoor; favorite brother, Ryan Atkinson; favorite brother, Richee (Alicia) Atkinson; grandparents, Rich and Barb Atkinson and Freddy and Judy Sumpter; special cousin, Dana (Duane) Wooten; and numerous other cousins and too many friends to list.

She was preceded in death by her step-father, Donald Schnoor and uncle, Raymond Sumpter.