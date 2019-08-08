|
Roneen Ann (Batey) Henn
April 5, 1948-August 6, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Roneen Ann (Batey) Henn, 71, of Rock Island, IL, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Memorials may be made to homeless veterans.
'Nana', as she was called by her family, was born in Clinton, Iowa, to Noreen (Bentley) Peters and Robert Batey on April 5, 1948. Roneen married David ("Dave", "Furball") F. Henn on August 27, 1966. Wanting to give back to their community, Roneen and Dave opened their home to many foster children through the years.
Nana is best known for her flair for adventure and creative crafts, which she shared with her children. A self-taught painter, Nana has painted many religious paintings and several portraits of her grandchildren.
Roneen is survived by her parents, Noreen Peters and Robert Batey; siblings: Kathleen Batey, Mary and Russel Paulsen, Ted Batey, and Peggy McAven; children, Ann and Robert Miller, Doreen Henn, Bernadette and David Perez, Christine Owens, and John and Karen Beauprez; 21 grandchildren and (8+) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children Rita Bramley, Richard Bramley, and Bryan Beauprez.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019