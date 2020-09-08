Ronnie D. Fentress Sr.

December 21, 1963-September 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ronnie D. Fentress Sr.,56, of Davenport, IA died Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Ron was born December 21st 1963 in Moline, Illinois to Arnold and Mona (Nickason) Fentress. Ron served in the United States Navy in his earlier years. Upon retiring from the Navy, he

worked in retail sales for 35 years. He was an avid fisherman. He was known as being a master griller. He loved family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years Roshell (Rosie); daughter BreAnna Fentress, Davenport IA, sons Ronnie Dee Fentress II, Rock Island IL, Phillip Fentress, Davenport IA;

stepchildren, Jennifer Bond, Adrian (Amanda) Bond, and Andre Bond all of Davenport, IA; numerous grandchildren; Siblings Lonnie (Cheri) Fentress, Nick Fentress, and Stacy Little.

Ron was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Wanda Nickason.

Cremation has been accorded per Ron's request. Burial on the Rock Island Arsenal and Celebration of Life services to be held at a later date. Quad Cities Cremation Center is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.

