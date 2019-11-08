Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Ronnie J. Mathias


1965 - 2019
Ronnie J. Mathias Obituary

Ronnie J. Mathias

July 22, 1965-November 5, 2019

DAVENPORT-A Memorial Service for Ronnie J. Mathias, 54, a resident of Davenport, will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded and a private family burial will be at a later date in Elm Grove Cemetery, Washington, Iowa. Ronnie passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home in Davenport.

Ronnie J. Mathias was born July 22, 1965 in Davenport, a son of Jerry L. and Helen (Creech) Mathias. He was a graduate of West High School. Ronnie was a self-employed jack-of-all-trades, taking care of yards and doing maintenance work. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and was always on the go. Ronnie had many friends and loved helping people.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Those left to honor Ronnie's memory include his mother, Helen Ghys, Davenport; father, Jerry Mathias, Walcott; brother, James Mathias, Davenport; nieces, Madelynn Vogt and Constance Williams and best friend, Pat Kilfoy.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Veronica Creech and Helen and Barnie Mathias and stepfather, Daniel Ghys.

For more information and online condolences: http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
