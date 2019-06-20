Rosalee McDaniel

November 20, 1928-February 20, 2019

DAVENPORT - Rosalee E. McDaniel, 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Crest Health Center of Ridgecrest Village after years of declining health.

Rosalee was born on November 20, 1928 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Rudolph and Laura (DeBacker) DeWulf. She married Kenneth Kreiter on November 27, 1947and later to Ronald McDaniel on April 16, 1979. After graduating from High School she became a mother and a homemaker before creating the Belles and Beaus Preschool, then working for the North Scott School District Administration, Scott County Public Library (Eldridge), and the Sieg Company followed by 19 years at the Quad City Pathology Group prior to her retirement.

Rosalee was an avid nature lover, spending countless hours in county parks, collecting nuts, hunting morel mushrooms, bringing home natural treasures for future creations, boating on the Mississippi, exploring state parks in her RV and motorcycling down country roads. She was a great lover of words and poetry, bestowing beautiful words and poems on those she loved.

Those left to honor her memory are her brother Dexter DeWulf and sister Marilyn Kieffer, her children Russell Kreiter of Iowa City, Iowa, Kathy Davies of McGregor, Iowa, Shelley Kreiter of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Jon Kreiter of West Branch, Iowa, their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous friends.

Her son, Steven Kreiter, her daughter Nancy Kreiter and her husband Ronald McDaniel, preceded her in death.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019 from 1-4PM in the Evergreen Room at Tanglewood Hills, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA. All friends and family are invited to attend. Please bring a favorite memory to share.