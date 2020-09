Rosalie "Rosie" DeBaets

November 3, 1931-March 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-Join us for a Celebration of Life honoring the memory of Rosalie "Rosie" DeBaets on Sunday, October 3rd, 2020 from 12pm-4pm at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Eichelberger Pavillion, 2815 Locust Street, Davenport, IA. Please bring your favorite memory or photo to share with the family. Lunch will be served.

"She's in the sun, the wind, the rain, she's in the air you breathe with every breath you take."