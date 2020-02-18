|
Rosalie Schmidt
November 8, 1948-February 14, 2020
BLUE GRASS-Rosalie Schmidt, 71, of Blue Grass, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 after a battle with cancer at the University of Iowa Hospitals. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 A.M.at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Blue Grass. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7pm at the church. Her final place of rest will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be distributed over several charities.
Rosalie was born November 8, 1948, in Moline, IL. She was born a proud Belgian daughter of Albert and Helen (DeBruyckere) De Coster.
She married Robert Schmidt at Sacred Heart Catholic Church August 22, 1970 in Moline. She retired from Elliott Aviation in Moline, IL. Some of her favorite past times were baking Belgian cookies, gardening and was an artist who loved painting.
Her memberships included St. Andrews Catholic Church in Blue Grass, she was on the Catholic Service Board, and she belonged to two Alleman Girl's Clubs. She also volunteered at Cinderella's Cellar, Buffalo Food Pantry and the Kahl Home.
Those honoring her memory include her loving husband, Robert; children: Rob (Virginia) Schmidt, Neenah, WI, Paul (Jennifer) Schmidt, Bettendorf and Michele (Scott) Rhoades, Durant, IA; sisters, Barb Herbert, Coal Valley, Kay Hinkelman, Florissant, MO and Natalie Lassuy, Cleveland, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tristan (Catie), Rob (Emma), Thomas, Abbey, Katie, Kaden, Nick, Emersyn and Cooper and one great-granddaughter, Luella Rose. Her parents preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank the many friends and family who have supported her and the family over the last year along with the wonderful care from the University of Iowa Hospitals. Your kindness will not be forgotten!