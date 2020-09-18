1/1
June 30, 1926-September 16, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-Rose Elaine Corbett, 94, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rose was born June 30, 1926 in Hokah, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Florence (Brown) Corcoran. She married Jack Martin Corbett. He preceded her in death July 2, 2004.

Rose worked as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor for CADS (Center for Alcohol and Drug Services) in Davenport. She enjoyed reading, painting, playing cards, and was an excellent seamstress. Rose was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Jane (Les) Cox of Walcott, Joan Wristen, Jean (Walt) Whitfield, and Julia Gonzales, all of Indianapolis, Indiana; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nathan Cox; siblings, Leo, Francis, Pat, and Maurice; and niece, Kay.

Online condolences may be made to Rose's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
September 18, 2020
Oh dear Rose, Joan and family so very sorry for your loss. Always loved my Rose
Deb Lamp
Deb Lamp
Friend
September 17, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to you all, may God wrap you in his arms during this time and comfort you.
Nancy and Duane Green
Friend
