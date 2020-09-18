Rose Elaine Corbett

June 30, 1926-September 16, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-Rose Elaine Corbett, 94, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rose was born June 30, 1926 in Hokah, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Florence (Brown) Corcoran. She married Jack Martin Corbett. He preceded her in death July 2, 2004.

Rose worked as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor for CADS (Center for Alcohol and Drug Services) in Davenport. She enjoyed reading, painting, playing cards, and was an excellent seamstress. Rose was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Jane (Les) Cox of Walcott, Joan Wristen, Jean (Walt) Whitfield, and Julia Gonzales, all of Indianapolis, Indiana; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nathan Cox; siblings, Leo, Francis, Pat, and Maurice; and niece, Kay.

