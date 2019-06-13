Rose M. "Rosie" McCarty Hicks

August 20, 1936-June 12, 2019

MILAN-Rose M. "Rosie" McCarty Hicks, 82, of Milan, Ill., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Preemption Cemetery, Preemption, Ill. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Rosie was born August 20, 1936 in Dallas City, Ill, to Cleo Dochterman McCarty and Eldredge McCarty. She married her high school sweetheart Frank Hicks on February 3, 1958 in Bern, Switzerland. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2010 after 52 years of marriage.

Rosie worked at Farmers State Bank of Sherrard and Metro Lab.

She enjoyed the thoughtfulness of her grandchildren and watching her great-grandchildren grow up. She enjoyed the monthly lunch dates with classmate girlfriends, playing bingo, reading, and loved dancing.

Rosie was a member of Sherrard Community Presbyterian Church, where in her younger years she sang in the choir and taught junior choir and Sunday School.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Mike Schalk; son, Frank, Jr.; son-in-law, Randy Hall; grandchildren, Meghan (Viminda) Shafer, Heather (Mike) Whittaker, Adriene Hall, Justin Hall; step grandchildren, Ben (Dorothy) Schalk and Amanda Schalk; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Colin, Riley, Dakota, Maverick and Montana; step great-grandchildren, Charlie, Attilysse, Annabelle, Aydan and Alex; sister-in-law, Marilyn Young; brother-in-law, Robert Scott; nieces, Laura Hubbard and Rebecca "Becky" Johnson; and nephews, Tom Young and Robert "Scotty" Scott.

Rosie was preceded in death by her mother, Cleo; stepfather, Edgar Hawkins; father, Eldredge McCarty; brother, James; husband, Frank, and daughter, Wanda Hall.

