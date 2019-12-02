Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Muscatine American Legion
Rose M. Morrissey


1936 - 2019
Rose M. Morrissey Obituary

Rose M. Morrissey

February 20, 1936-November 24, 2019

MUSCATINE-Rose M. Morrissey, 83, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Lutheran Living. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Muscatine American Legion. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Rose's family and the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Rose's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Rose Marie Morrissey was born on February 20, 1936 in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of Robert and Marie (Watkins) Morrissey. Rose graduated with her Bachelor's Degree from Marycrest College. She began her teaching career in Montpelier and then spent a year teaching in a one room school house at North Star School. She later went on to teach in the Buffalo school system for another 38 years. She attended Lincoln Blvd Baptist Church and was a member of both the Eagles and Moose Lodge. Rose enjoyed playing bingo, casinos and loved children devoting her career to children education.

Rose will be deeply missed by her sisters, Shirley Morrissey and Patricia "Pat" Morrissey both of Muscatine; sister-in-law, Barb Brown of Oklahoma; two nephews, Mike Morrissey and Mark Morrissey; great nieces and nephews, Mike Hatfield, Tabby Hatfield, Michael Morrissey and Micky Morrissey; great great nephew, Brycen Robert Hatfield and several cousins.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Morrissey and niece Melody Morrissey.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 2, 2019
