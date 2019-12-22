|
Rosemarie Bohn
August 13, 1925-December 18, 2019
BETTENDORF-Rosemarie Bohn, 94, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Memorial services will be 11 AM Friday, December 27th at Christ's Family Church, 4601 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10 – 11 AM at the church. Private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ's Family Church or Genesis Hospice.
Mrs. Bohn was born on August 13, 1925, to Elmer and Gladys Bergstrom (Martin), in Cokato, MN. She graduated from Cokato H.S. in 1943. She went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota, where she majored in Speech and English. After graduating, she worked for a modeling school for four years. She later worked at the Twin Cities Arsenal, where she met her husband, John Bohn. They married in 1952 in Minneapolis, and shortly after they moved to Davenport, IA, where he started his career with Roche Laboratories. Rosemarie held part-time teaching positions at Scott Community College and AIC.
The entire family, including three children and eight grandchildren, enjoyed spending many happy summer days at Lake Sylvia in Minnesota, at a cottage that has been in her family since the early 40's.
Her memberships included: Christ's Family Church, Chapter JS-PEO, Questers, and was a former member of Q C Jr. League, the Jr. Board of VNA and Jr. Theatre.
She is survived by her three children: Laura (Dan) Blauw, Jeff (Sandy) Bohn and Susan (Jim) Adams; eight grandchildren: Rebecca (Casey) Majestic, Mary Blauw (Paul Miron), Michael Blauw, Shaina Bohn (Kristopher Hansen), Mariah Bohn, Braxton Bohn, Andrew Adams and Katie (Michael) Shepard; her sister, Ronette (Earl) Doering, and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Casey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Bohn, and sister Ramona Nelson.
The family appreciates the wonderful care extended to them from the Fountains, Kahl Home, Genesis Hospice, Home Instead, and Rosemarie's special friend, Carla Duncan.
Condolences to www.WeertsFH.com