Rosemary Claire Eklund
August 15, 1932-February 13, 2020
DAVENPORT-Rosemary Claire Eklund, 87, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society. Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, from 4 to 7 pm at The Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be at 12 pm Monday, February 17 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Rosemary was born on August 15, 1932 to Elmer and Cecilia Lukavsky. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School, then graduated from Davenport High School. She married Raymond Henry Eklund on June 14, 1952, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 1986. When Rosemary was not caring for their five children, she helped out at the family store Eklund's Little Super, and later Eklund's Market.
Rosemary is known for being loving and appreciative, and built many strong friendships. She enjoyed church, attending family sporting events, bowling, and bingo. She was a member of the Christian Mothers Group, Daughters of Isabella, and was active in the Iowa Grocer's Retail Association. She often stated, "I'm so blessed."
Rosemary is survived by her children: Steve (Jenny), Gary, Suzanne, Nancy (Angela); grandchildren, Emma Eichman (Emma's mother, Christina), Caleb DeLeeuw, Francesca Eklund, Rachel (Hunter) McNie, Grant Eklund, Jason Eklund, Analicia Eklund, Tyler Eklund; lifelong friend Pat Nichols, an abundance of wonderful nieces, nephews and their children; amazing friends and caregivers.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond, daughter Laura, siblings Marie Meier, Eleanor Gravert, Robert Lukavsky, Dolores Leming, and lifelong friend Loretta Beckwith.