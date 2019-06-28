Rosemary J. Noth

August 11, 1926-June 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Rosemary Jane Noth, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. The family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with a prayer service at 6:30p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Rosemary was born on August 11, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Rose McNamara, the fourth of their eleven children. The family moved to Davenport shortly thereafter and Rosemary graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1944. She also attended Marycrest College. In 1952 Rosemary married James G. Noth and they made their home in Davenport, raising five children. She was the heart and soul of her family, with a firm sense of direction and a true example of love, strength, and faith.

Rosemary is survived by her children: William (Marcia Baumhover) of Des Moines, Peter of Kansas City, Missouri, Christopher (Janet) of Davenport, Katherine (James) Shadid of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, and Anne (Henry) Chiu of Brookfield, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her siblings: Joan Marie Resnick of Davenport, Therese (John) McAndrew of Santa Ana, California; and Paul (Evie) McNamara of St. John's, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, James Noth; her siblings: Jack, Jude Robert, James, Frank McNamara, Anita Rose McNamara, Gladys Johnson and Mabel Heaton; two daughters-in-law, Andrea (Dolan) Noth and Susan (Devlin) Noth, and special friend George Thompson.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, 820 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, Iowa 52804 or to St. Paul the Apostle Church.

