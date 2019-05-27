Rosemary Woodward

November 20, 1925-May 26, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Rosemary Woodward, 93, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday May 26, 2019, at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Knox Chapel of Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave. Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to service time Friday at Knox Chapel. Entombment will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery-Mausoleum. Memorials may be left to Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, Friendship Manor, or .

Rosemary was born on November 20, 1925, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Charles and Esther Rieckmann. She married Harry Keith Woodward in July of 1965.

Mrs. Woodward always enjoyed children. She was employed by the Davenport School District as a school nurse for 28 years. She previously worked as a private duty nurse and at St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island and the Rock Island Historical Society. She had volunteered at the Red Cross for over 43 years in many capacities.

Rosemary loved to travel the world including trips to Europe, Middle East, and China. While in China she taught conversational English through Global Volunteers.

She was a long time member of the Blackhawk Hiking Club, an active gardener, and enjoyed Dominos with her friends.

Survivors include nephews Steve (Joyce) Woodward, Glenn Woodward, Dennis (Jane) Woodward, Mike (Kathy) Woodward, and a niece Sandy (Carl) West. She is also survived by two special cousins, Elsie Rieckmann and Shelby Blaauw of Wisconsin. In addition to a special friend from Rock Island, Kathy Galley.

Rosemary was proceeded in death by her husband Keith, parents Charles and Esther, and a sister Marcella.

