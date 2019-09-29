Home

Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
(815) 634-2125
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Risen Christ Lutheran Church
6021 Northwest Boulevard
Davenport, IA
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Risen Christ Lutheran Church
6021 Northwest Boulevard
Davenport, IA
Rosie M. Pierce


1934 - 2019
Rosie M. Pierce Obituary

Rosie M. Pierce

April 21, 1934-August 15, 2019

DAVENPORT-Age 85 of Coal City, IL and formerly Davenport, passed away August 15, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris, IL.

Born April 21, 1934 in Minatare, Nebraska, Rosie Maria was a daughter of Alexander and Elizabeth (Adolph) Meter. She was raised in Nebraska, and on October 5, 1951, Rosie married Earl W. Pierce in San Diego, California.

Rosie worked for Farm & Fleet. She enjoyed bingo and playing cards and was a 20 year member of the Davenport Moose Lodge. Rosie took pleasure in spending her summers at the Coal City Area Club, and loved storytelling to her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Rodney (Jeanne) Pierce of Maryville, Tennessee; daughter, Susan (Gary) Smith of Carbon Hill, Illinois; grandchildren: Keith (Jennifer) Smith, Kayla VanDerKarr-Smith, Alexander Pierce and Samantha Pierce; great grandchildren: Kasey, Kelly and Kerry VanDerKarr and Donovan Smith, and one brother, Reinhold Meter of Bayard, Nebraska.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl (1998); grandson, Dennis Smith; sisters: Esther Miller, Helen Kehn, Irene Michal and Lydia Weber; brothers: Henry Meter, Alexander Meter, Walter Meter and Harry Meter, and one half-brother, Donald Meter.

Per Rosie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of memorial service 2:30 p.m. at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 6021 Northwest Boulevard in Davenport, Iowa. Pastor Brian Licht will officiate.

Inurnment will follow in Davenport Memorial Park, where Rosie will be laid to rest with her late husband, Earl.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Rosie's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, Illinois 60431.

Rosie's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.comoticesosie-Pierce

Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City, Illinois. (815-634-2125)

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 29, 2019
