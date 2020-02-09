Home

Dennison Funeral Homes
1005 Se 3Rd St
Aledo, IL 61231
(309) 582-5663
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
New Boston United Methodist Church
Main Street
New Boston, IL
Roxann Nelson


1952 - 2020
Roxann Nelson Obituary

Roxann Nelson

June 20, 1952- February 7, 2020

ALEDO-Roxann Nelson, 67, went to heaven to be with her sons, Dean and Mick, on Friday, February 7, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at New Boston United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 11th at 6:00 p.m., with the family greeting friends one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

Wendy Roxann Brown was born June 20, 1952 in Aledo, Illinois the daughter of Earl Sr. "Sonny" and Lula Ward Brown. She married Gerald Nelson, they later divorced. Roxann had worked at John Deere Parts Warehouse in Milan. She loved to watch Wheel of Fortune, snack on popcorn and cook. Roxann was obsessed with Puffs Plus Tissues…she always had one in her hand.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law: Todd and Nora Nelson; grandchildren: Kendra Nelson, Briana Nelson, Alli Wheeler, Kimi King, Gerad Nelson, Zach Nelson and Chase Nelson; great grandchildren: Davis and Margarette Wheeler and siblings: Earl (Jeri) Brown, Michael Brown, Linda Brown-Perkins and Nancy (Larry) Meincke.

Roxann was preceded in death by her parents, sons: Dean Nelson and Mick Nelson and sister: Charlotte "Lottie" Fuller.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2020
