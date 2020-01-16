Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Farnum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy R. Farnum


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy R. Farnum Obituary

Roy R. Farnum

July 3, 1950-January 14, 2020

BUFFALO-Roy R. Farnum, 69, of Buffalo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo.

Roy was born July 3, 1950 in Davenport, the son of Willard & Agnes (Keilen) Farnum. He was united in marriage to Cynthia A. Grayburn on January 19, 2002 in Davenport.

Roy retired in 2014 from Sears Manufacturing where he had been employed since 1974. He enjoyed his John Deere tractors and was a member of Deere Valley Collectibles. He had also been active with the UAW, Local 1896.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Cynthia; his daughter, Sarah Farnum of Davenport; his sons, Jeremy (Rebecca) Farnum of Davenport, Eric (Tera) Farnum of Davenport; his step-son, Shawn Grayburn of Milan, Illinois; his grandchildren, Kayla, Alexis, Brandin and Megan; his great-grandchildren, Jada, Kylie, Lillian and Easton; his sisters, Lois Mayfield of Texas, Margaret (John) Eisenbise of New Mexico, Charon Estabrook of Davenport and Rosie Farnum of Oxford Junction, Iowa; and his brothers, Gordon (Karen) Farnum of Bettendorf and Danny (Vicky) Farnum of Blue Grass, Iowa.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Willard Jr. and Francis.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Roy's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -