Ruby A. Korthaus

November 8, 1924-July 16, 2019

LONG GROVE-Funeral Services for Ruby A. Korthaus, 94, a resident of Long Grove, formerly of Rock Island, will be 11am, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Durant Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9am until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Ruby passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Ruby Arlene Wendel was born November 8, 1924 in Cedar County, Iowa, a daughter of Andrew F. and Alma (Steffen) Wendel. She was married to Orville A. Korthaus, but they later divorced. Ruby worked at Burke Cleaners, retiring in 1996.

She was a Rosie the Riveter during WWII, was a member of the Busy Hands Sewing Group and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Those left to honor Ruby's memory include her children: Connie (Fred) Crawford, Waukee, Iowa, Candy (Larry) Dooley, Andalusia, Illinois, Chris (Tom) Sellers, Ada, Oklahoma, and Matt (Jane) Korthaus, Long Grove, Iowa; 7 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren; and sibling: Delmar (Kae) Wendel, Belen, New Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Steve B. Korthaus, grandson, Sgt. Bradley S. Korthaus, USMC and siblings, Ima Belter and Ernest Wendel.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.