Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Ruby Taylor
Ruby P. Taylor


Ruby P. Taylor Obituary

Ruby P. Taylor

April 26, 1929-June 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Ruby P. Taylor, 90, of Davenport, will be 1p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from Friday from noon until 1p.m. at the funeral home. Ruby passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by her family.

Ruby Pauline Walker was born April 26, 1929 in Seymour, Iowa, a daughter of William and Eva Irene (Patterson) Walker. She married Alfred L. Taylor in 1947. They later divorced.

Ruby worked in laundry from the time she was 18. She worked for Crook Brothers Laundry from the late '40s, Evan's, Black Hawk Laundry, and finally Crescent Laundry from 1969 until 2009 when the first round of cancer took her strength but not spirit. Ruby was 80 when she retired and still was running circles around much younger co-workers!

Memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Hahn and in Ruby's words a very special son-in-law, Steve Hahn, Sr. and Ruby's son, Al Taylor, Jr. who was everything she could want in a son and more; grandchildren: Sunshine Lucas, Mary Margaret Carlton, Ruby Escalante, Robyn Kennamer, and Billy Kennamer, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Kristofer Hashaway, Albert Coats III, Dotion, Aiden, Keyron, and Duerone Combs, Jr., Alexis, Karla, Salude, Domenic, William, Jr., Mary Beth, and William III Kennamer, and Jeff Gorden; great-great grandchildren: Kishawn Coats, Jeremiah Hashaway, and Robert Brooks and a sister, Alta Joiner, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Bill Kennamer; sister and brother-in-law, Lula and Dale Roths; a special nephew, Larry Joiner, and very special friend, Kenny Batt.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from June 5 to June 6, 2019
