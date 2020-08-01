1/1
Russel A. Hofer
1951 - 2020
Russel A. Hofer

May 9, 1951-July 30, 2020

ILLINOIS CITY-Russel A. Hofer, 69, of Illinois City, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home of Muscatine. Burial will be in the Drury Reynolds Cemetery. Visitation for Russel will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Illinois City/Buffalo Prairie Volunteer Fire Department in Russel's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Russel A. Hofer was born on May 9, 1951, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Maynard Keith & Gloria Marilyn (Fuhr) Hofer. Russel graduated from Rockridge High School and received his Associates degree from Gem City College in Quincy, Illinois. On May 29, 1971, Russel was united in marriage to Jacalyn Crompton in Louisville, Kentucky. He worked repairing jewelry at K & K Hardware and later was employed at HON Industries for 42 years. He was also a lifelong farmer and raised hogs on the family farm. Russel was a member of the Illinois City United Methodist Church and Fur-Fin & Feather. He served on the Illinois City/Buffalo Prairie Volunteer Fire Department for many years, serving as fire chief for 8 of those years. He also served as the trustee for I.C.B.P Fire for many years. He had a great love of the outdoors and his family. He also enjoyed coaching and playing baseball and basketball, hunting, fishing, golfing, playing Canasta, antique cars and trucks, traveling, and most of all being a Grandpa. He loved spending his winters in Davenport, Florida and summers at Apple Canyon Lake in Apple River, Illinois.

Russel will be deeply missed by his wife, Jackie of Illinois City; his children, Rikki (James) Hetzler and Wade (Denise) Hofer all of Illinois City; four grandchildren, Madison Hetzler, Austyn Hetzler, William Hofer and Cohen Hofer; siblings, Randy (Jan) Hofer of Taylor Ridge, Nita (Jon) Darland of Taylor Ridge, Tara (Kyle) Johnson of Reynolds, sister-in-law, Stephanie Crompton family friend, Martha Lott both of Moline; special friends, Sheldon and Marty Farwell and Carroll and LouAnn Furst all of Illinois City and many nieces and nephews.

Russel was preceded in death by his parents.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-8112
