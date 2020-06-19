Russell L. Schroeder

October 7, 1945 - June 17, 2020

DAVENPORT - Russell L. Schroeder, 74, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 2-4 pm at The Runge Mortuary.

Inurnment will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center or King's Harvest Pet Rescue. Online condolences can be left at rungemortuary.com.

Russell was born October 7, 1945 in Davenport, the son of William and Hazel (Wadsworth) Schroeder. He married Hope Sleeper in January 1992 in Davenport. He served in the US Army as a flight medic during the Vietnam War.

Russell was a great caretaker to his family and everyone he came across. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and his dang dog, Pnut. Russ enjoyed interaction and volunteering with various children's programs within the community. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Football fan and enjoyed traveling in his motorhome. His proudest moments were when volunteering at the Davenport Police Department, where he was a dedicated volunteer for 15 years. He served as an EMT, drove ambulance, and also worked at Alcoa for 28 years. Russ was a lifetime member of the VFW.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Hope, daughters: Jenn Ohland, Angie Schroeder, Rebecca (Brian) Doy and Rene (Jacob) Swarts and a son, Andrew Schroeder; grandchildren: Jessica, Zach, Abbie and Ryan and three great grandchildren.

Russell's family would like to thank the nursing staff at Genesis East and Clarissa Cook for the loving care shown to him and his family.