Ruth Adele Simmons Schroeder
September 23, 2019
DEWITT-Ruth Adele Simmons Schroeder, 100, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland.
The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, officiated by the Rev. Eric Obermann. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour before the service at the church.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 25, 2019