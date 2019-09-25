Home

Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
DeWitt, IA
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
DeWitt, IA
Ruth Adele Simmons Schroeder


1919 - 2019
Ruth Adele Simmons Schroeder Obituary

Ruth Adele Simmons Schroeder

September 23, 2019

DEWITT-Ruth Adele Simmons Schroeder, 100, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, officiated by the Rev. Eric Obermann. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour before the service at the church.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 25, 2019
