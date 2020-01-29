|
Ruth Ann Brown
August 10, 1937-January 26, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Ruth Ann Brown, 82, of Davenport, will be 2:00 pm on Friday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Friday from 1:00 pm to service time at the mortuary.
Ruth Ann Williams was born on August 10, 1937 in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Barrus) Brown. She married Charles Gordon Brown on August 31, 1955 in Sterling, IL. He preceeded her in death in 2017. Ruth received a Bachelors Degree in Music Education at Augustana College. She taught music in the Bettendorf School system until her retirement in 2003.
She was a Girl Scout Leader, a member of Sweet Adelines, she served as choir director for St. James Lutheran Church and Broadview United Methodist Church, Bettendorf.
Ruth loved to travel anywhere that had a beach, including, Cancun, Jamaica, Hawaii, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Baja, Virgin Islands, and Cayman Islands.
She is survived by her daughters; Susan (Scott Schlemmer) Brown of Davenport, Paula (Larry) Gladfelter of Parkview, three grandchildren; Anna Brown, Adam (Emily) Brown, Jonathan Gladfelter, four great-grandchildren; Austin, Ally, Lucy, Nora, and a sister; Janet Lindsley of Rock Falls, IL.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband in 2017, and daughter, Deborah Brown in 2014.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Senior Star and the Davenport Lutheran Home for their care during Ruth's time there.
