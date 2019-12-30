|
Ruth Ann Schierholz
August 11, 1953-December 26, 2019
MOLINE-Ruth Ann Schierholz , age 66, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 30th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home, with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to service time Monday.
Ruth was born August 11, 1953 in Ottawa, a twin daughter of Thomas Martin and Beatrice Mary (Posner) Farrell. Surviving are her children, Terri (Jamie) Tucker, Christopher (Mary) Hill, Kurt Schierholz and Kyle (Zebrianna) Schierholz; and six grandchildren. She also leaves siblings, Sandra (David) Crosiar Sr., Rose Barth (her twin), Kathy (Raymond) Sibert, Beatrice (Forrest) West, Alice (Marlin) Green, and Becky Farrell; and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and Bernard Armstrong, Anita and Roy Mason and Richard Sorenson; and a nephew, Todd West.
Ruth was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Quad Cities. She had a keen interest in artwork, particularly drawing. Ruth was a hard worker, however, is most remembered as a great mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 30, 2019