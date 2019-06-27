Home

Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL 61244
309-755-5271
Ruth Ann Thompson


Ruth Ann Thompson Obituary

Ruth Ann Thompson

November 12, 1944-June 23, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Ruth Ann Thompson, 74, of East Moline passed away, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.

There will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Ruth Ann was born November 12, 1944; the daughter of Raymond E. and Alice M. (Gosh) Brown.

Ruth Ann was a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of the Red Hat Society which has become Thursday's Friends. She enjoyed crafts, camping, gardening, and family cookouts. Most of all she loved her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters; Jackie McClain, Kewanee, Michelle (Bill) Chamberlain, Niagara Falls, NY, Tracy (Rogelio) Flores, East Moline, and Pamela DeMuynck, Milan, son; Michael (Sally) Jacobs, Mountain Grove,

MO, step daughters; Christine Chuich, Moline, Cindy Mendoza, Moline, and Becky Thompson, East Moline, 68 grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters; JoAnn Orwig, Worthington, MO, and Sharol Cree, Windom, MN, brothers; Steven Brown, Mitchellville, IA and

Stanley Brown, Brimfield, IL, and special niece, Melissa Mantua. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to express a special thank you to grandchildren, Kayla and Zachary Scott.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 27, 2019
